Traffic alert: West Roxbury Parkway bridge to close through December

BOSTON — The West Roxbury Parkway Bridge over the MBTA Commuter Rail Needham Line will be closed starting July 20 and is expected to remain closed through December.

To help reduce traffic congestion during the project, officials said Beech Street will become a one-way street between the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and the signalized intersection at West Roxbury Parkway and Anawan Avenue.

Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to pay close attention to posted signs and traffic control measures in the area.

The department said police details, temporary lane markings, traffic cones, barriers, signage, and other traffic management devices will be in place throughout the construction project to help keep traffic moving and maintain safe work zones.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and seek alternate routes when possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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