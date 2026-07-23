Traffic alert: Rollover crash causing lengthy delays in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel

BOSTON — A rollover crash is causing lengthy traffic delays in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the tunnel on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Dashcam video from inside the tunnel captured traffic grinding to a halt, with backups stretching well beyond the entrance as the morning commute intensified.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Cathernine Parrotta is mapping drivers around the wreck on Boston 25 Morning News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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