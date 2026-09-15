Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover snarls morning traffic

ANDOVER, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Andover is causing lengthy delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near Dascomb Road.

Video from the scene showed a pickup truck, a dump truck, and an overturned vehicle involved in the wreck.

At least two lanes of traffic appeared to be blocked due to the large emergency presence.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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