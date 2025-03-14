Traffic alert: I-93 Northbound closed at Exit 25 following box truck rollover crash

STONEHAM, Mass. — Exit 25 of I-93 Northbound is closed following a rollover crash involving a box truck, MassDOT announces.

Two additional lanes of traffic on I-93 Southbound will also be closed due to being in the vicinity of the crash.

“Drivers traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” a MassDOT spokesman said. “If possible, drivers should seek alternate routes.”

Sinafe, law enforcement details, and messaging boards will be in place to guide drivers through detours.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as crews work on cleanup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

