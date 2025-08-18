Traffic alert: Emergency bridge work closes lanes on Massachusetts Turnpike

CHARLTON, Mass. — State transportation officials are urging drivers to avoid part of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday due to emergency bridge repair work that is causing traffic delays.

Crews were working on the I-90 eastbound bridge that carries traffic over Brookfield Road in Charlton at mile marker 82.3, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Two eastbound travel lanes have been closed to allow for the work.

“Drivers traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT warned in a statement. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

MassDOT said that the lane closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

Officials noted that appropriate signage and messaging will be placed to guide drivers through the work area.

