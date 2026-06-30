Traffic alert: Crash on I-90 in Boston’s Prudential Tunnel prompts closures, delays

BOSTON — Drivers heading into Boston should expect significant delays after a crash prompted lane closures on Interstate 90 in the Prudential Tunnel.

The closures are in place on the eastbound side of the highway just before Exit 133 and are expected to remain for several hours as crews continue responding to the crash scene, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

The lane closures are likely to cause heavy traffic during the afternoon commute, with backups expected on portions of the Massachusetts Turnpike approaching downtown Boston.

MassDOT is encouraging travelers to check traffic conditions before heading out.

Officials have not released additional details about the crash or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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