Three people rescued, one in critical condition, after being stuck in potential rip current off Cape

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Three people were rescued off the coast of Provincetown after being caught in a potential rip current.

According to town manager Alex Morse, around 3 PM, first responders were dispatched to Herring Cove near Hatches Harbor after reports of three people in distress.

Members of the Provincetown Fire, Police, Harbormaster, the National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, and others conducted an immediate search and rescue operation.

The three people were found, two of whom were safely recovered and in stable condition, while the third person was in critical condition and taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful to our first responders and partner agencies who worked quickly and collaboratively under challenging conditions to locate and recover all three individuals,” Morse says. “Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s incident, as well as their families and loved ones.”

Morse adds that incidents like the one today are a “painful reminder” of how dangerous the water can be.

“On behalf of the Town of Provincetown, we offer our support to all those affected and share our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the search and rescue efforts.”

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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