Traffic Alert: All lanes closed on I-495 South in Raynham after crash

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
All lanes of I-495 South in Raynham are closed.

According to MassDOT, the lanes are closed on the highway at mile marker 17.2 due to an earlier rollover crash.

The crash resulted in a fuel spill.

Traffic is currently being diverted via Exit 18.

Appropriate signage and messaging is in place to guide drivers through the affected area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

