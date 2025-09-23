Traffic Alert: All lanes closed on I-495 South in Raynham after crash

All lanes of I-495 South in Raynham are closed.

According to MassDOT, the lanes are closed on the highway at mile marker 17.2 due to an earlier rollover crash.

The crash resulted in a fuel spill.

Traffic is currently being diverted via Exit 18.

Appropriate signage and messaging is in place to guide drivers through the affected area.

In #Raynham, all I-495 southbound travel lanes closed at mile marker 17.2 due to rollover with fuel spill. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 23, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

