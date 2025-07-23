Trader Joe’s preparing to open new Massachusetts store

NEWTON, Mass. — A new Trader Joe’s store in Massachusetts is just days away from opening.

The chain’s latest Bay State location will begin welcoming customers at 1165 Needham Street in Newton on Monday, July 28.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Newton, MA,” the store opening announcement stated. “Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors.”

This store is just miles away from another Trader Joe’s location at 1121 Washington Street in West Newton.

The most recent Trader Joe’s to open in Massachusetts was in April at 1999 Centre Street in Boston’s West Roxbury section.

Other Trader Joe’s stores in Massachusetts are located in Acton, Allston, Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Burlington, Cambridge, Foxboro, Framingham, Hadley, Hanover, Hingham, Hyannis, Milford, Needham, Peabody, Saugus, Shrewsbury, and Somerville.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group