Tractor-trailer rollover causing morning delays in Charlestown

BOSTON — A tractor-trailer rollover is causing morning traffic delays in Charlestown.

The crash happened on the Sullivan Square Circle on Rutherford Ave, while getting onto Main Street.

The crash is impacting traffic in Charlestown and on Rutherford Ave.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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