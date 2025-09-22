Tractor-trailer crashes, spills cases of beer on New England highway

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on a New England highway on Monday, spilling cases of beer and snarling morning traffic for hours.

The messy wreck happened on the northbound side of Interstate 95 near Exit 42A-42B at Broadway and Cottage Street in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, before 2 a.m., officials said.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a massive pile of Prestige beer cases littering the roadway.

Beer truck crash Pawtucket

The crash also sheared the roof off the tractor-trailer.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

