Track fall’s changing colors: Mass. launches new interactive foliage map

If you’re waiting for the fall foliage to be picture-perfect before trekking out to enjoy it this fall, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has you covered.

DCR launched its new interactive fall foliage map Thursday “to promote the enjoyment of the state’s picturesque natural resources” and to help residents and tourists “better plan their foliage viewing by providing updates on peak foliage conditions at DCR properties across Massachusetts.” The map shades parts of the state based on the level of foliage, ranging from “no change” and “just changing” to “peak” foliage and “past peak.”

As of Thursday, the leaves on trees across most of the Bay State were “just changing” from green to shades of yellow, orange, and red. Some parts of the state west of Interstate 91 were labeled as “midpoint” Thursday, having the most colorful foliage in the state so far.

“Our parks come alive in the fall, and we want everyone to have the best opportunity to experience the beauty of Massachusetts’ natural landscapes,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said. “The new interactive foliage map will make it easier than ever to enjoy the season, whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a day trip to one of our parks.”

The map does not just show current conditions but also forecasts the foliage levels into November. But Sunday, most of Massachusetts is expected to be in the “midpoint” range, with “peak” foliage season hitting Western Mass. the week of Oct. 13. By Oct. 27, the map forecasts that all of Massachusetts will either be showing “peak” foliage or will have just past the peak for the autumn.

DCR’s interactive page also highlights 17 recommended foliage viewing spots in the state park system, including Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, the Quabbin Reservoir, Brimfield State Forest, and Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation.

