Toy insider provides tips for toys to buy now before they sell out

COOKEEZ MAKERY (MOOSE TOYS)
- History in the baking!
- This oven-themed playset lets kids mix and make “dough” to create their new sweet-scented plush best friend.
- Includes a recipe card, a water measure, and several sachets with pretend flour and yeast.
- A dough mold and included dough tool are used to shape their animal friend.
- Kids can take out an oven-warmed plush puppy, bunny, or kitten, and it’s deliciously scented with either bread or cinnamon.
- Kids’ plush new best friend even makes sweet sounds when squeezed and hugged.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $34.99
- Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon
SESAME STREET ELMO SLIDE (JUST PLAY)
- With the Sesame Street Elmo Slide interactive plush toy, little ones can dance, sing, and play along with their fun-loving pal, Elmo, in English or Spanish.
- Squeeze Elmo’s left hand to start the music and motion.
- This 14-inch Elmo plush sings, sways, flaps his arms and glides from side to side to the super-catchy Elmo Slide song.
- For a different kind of fun, kids can squeeze Elmo’s right hand to play “Elmo Says,” like “Simon Says.”
- Ages: 2+
- MSRP: $49.99
- Available: Amazon and Target
AIR TOOBZ (FAT BRAIN TOYS)
- Air Toobz uses a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes!
- Encourage spatial reasoning, creativity, experimentation, problem-solving, and STEM learning!
- Kids can connect and arrange the tubes any way they want and accessories let them experiment with airflow and physics!
- The rechargeable battery gives 1-hour runtime in full
- Speed, 3 hours on half speed, and it plugs into a wall outlet to recharge!
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $139.95
- Available: Amazon, fatbraintoys.com
