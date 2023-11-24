Local

Toy insider provides tips for toys to buy now before they sell out

By Ray Villeda, Boston 25 News
By Ray Villeda, Boston 25 News

Mass. — The holiday shopping season is in full swing and there are some toys you’re going to want to grab now because they are hard to find.

A toy insider joined Boston 25 to discuss the must-buy toys.

Here are the top toys to grab this season:

COOKEEZ MAKERY (MOOSE TOYS)

  • History in the baking!
  • This oven-themed playset lets kids mix and make “dough” to create their new sweet-scented plush best friend.
  • Includes a recipe card, a water measure, and several sachets with pretend flour and yeast.
  • A dough mold and included dough tool are used to shape their animal friend.
  • Kids can take out an oven-warmed plush puppy, bunny, or kitten, and it’s deliciously scented with either bread or cinnamon.
  • Kids’ plush new best friend even makes sweet sounds when squeezed and hugged.
  • Ages: 4+
  • MSRP: $34.99
  • Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

SESAME STREET ELMO SLIDE (JUST PLAY)

  • With the Sesame Street Elmo Slide interactive plush toy, little ones can dance, sing, and play along with their fun-loving pal, Elmo, in English or Spanish.
  • Squeeze Elmo’s left hand to start the music and motion.
  • This 14-inch Elmo plush sings, sways, flaps his arms and glides from side to side to the super-catchy Elmo Slide song.
  • For a different kind of fun, kids can squeeze Elmo’s right hand to play “Elmo Says,” like “Simon Says.”
  • Ages: 2+
  • MSRP: $49.99
  • Available: Amazon and Target

AIR TOOBZ (FAT BRAIN TOYS)

  • Air Toobz uses a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes!
  • Encourage spatial reasoning, creativity, experimentation, problem-solving, and STEM learning!
  • Kids can connect and arrange the tubes any way they want and accessories let them experiment with airflow and physics!
  • The rechargeable battery gives 1-hour runtime in full
  • Speed, 3 hours on half speed, and it plugs into a wall outlet to recharge!
  • Ages: 3+
  • MSRP: $139.95
  • Available: Amazon, fatbraintoys.com

For more information on toys, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read