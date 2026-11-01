Town of Scituate lifts boil water advisory

SCITUATE, Mass. — The town of Scituate has announced that its boil water advisory for potential E. coli has been lifted.

According to the town’s Facebook page, the Department of Environmental Protection has lifted the advisory.

The order was officially given back on Friday, Oct. 30, after the town was notified on Wednesday by a laboratory that a sample collected on Tuesday tested positive for E. coli.

A second set of samples was taken and tested negative for E. coli, but tested positive for total coliform.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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