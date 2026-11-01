Fire crews battle flames from home in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Fire crews battled flames and heavy smoke from a home in Wareham Sunday afternoon.

According to Wareham Fire Chief John Kelley, crews arrived on scene in the area of Park Avenue on Sunday to reports of a fire.

Once there, crews found flames coming from the backyard on the porch of the home, which then spread onto the house. A second alarm was struck, prompting mutual aid to arrive on the scene.

Footage from the scene shows that the fire had caused part of the roof to cave in.

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According to Chief Kelley, the home was occupied when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

Crews extinguished the fire and remained on scene to watch for hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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