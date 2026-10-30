Boil water advisory issued for Scituate after E. coli detected in water sample

SCITUATE, Mass. — The town of Scituate announced a boil water advisory as E. coli may be present in the water.

Residents are advised to boil their water before using it.

The town said it was notified on Wednesday by a laboratory that a sample collected on Tuesday tested positive for E. coli.

A second set of samples was taken and tested negative for E. coli, but tested positive for total coliform.

The presence of the bacteria suggests that surface water, soil, or external contaminants may have entered the water supply system.

Officials said the bacteria can make you sick and is a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Residents are advised to discard all ice, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Town officials said Humarock is excluded from the boil water advisory.

The Water Department said it is flushing hydrants in town and is conducting repeat samples.

Town officials said they anticipate the boil water advisory to be lifted in a few days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group