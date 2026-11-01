Mass. man identified in fatal New Hampshire ATV crash

FREMONT, NH — A Massachusetts man has been identified as the victim in a fatal ATV crash in Fremont, New Hampshire, officials say.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, just after 2 PM on Saturday, officers were alerted to an ATV accident that occurred on the Rockingham Recreational Trail.

Once there, officials met with Fremont Police, fire, and members of the riding party. The victim was transported by Boston Medflight to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old David Febres.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to be cautious when operating and take factors such as operating experience, trail conditions, weather, and time of day into consideration,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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