Town-by-town storm reports: Highest rainfall totals, strongest wind gusts in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — A storm that moved in Sunday afternoon continued to drench Massachusetts with heavy rain on Monday morning, also bringing damaging wind gusts to some areas.
Flood warnings and watches were in effect in many communities as drivers hit the road for the morning commute. Those advisories expired by 10 a.m. as the wet weather moved out.
Several local communities were soaked with more than four inches of rain and thousands were without power during the height of the storms as winds whipped.
These Massachusetts communities had the highest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.
- Lexington 4.8 inches
- Wrentham: 4.59 inches
- Natick: 4.01 inches
- Mendon: 3.9 inches
- Holliston: 3.87 inches
- Millis: 3.85 inches
- Wellesley: 3.8 inches
- Wrentham: 3.79 inches
- Framingham: 3.75 inches
- Norfolk: 3.59 inches
- Milford: 3.58 inches
- Blackstone: 3.52 inches
- Franklin: 3.51 inches
- North Leominster: 3.49 inches
- Carlisle: 3.45 inches
- Sherborn: 3.37 inches
- Walpole: 3.31 inches
- Ashland: 3.27 inches
- Auburn: 3.26 inches
- Douglas: 3.26 inches
- Medway: 3.22 inches
- Bellingham: 3.21 inches
- Burlington: 3.15 inches
- Hopkinton: 3.12 inches
- Northbridge: 3.05 inches
- Sudbury: 3 inches
- Billerica: 2.96 inches
- Wilmington: 2.93 inches
- Hamilton: 2.84 inches
- Groveland: 2.82 inches
- North Attleboro: 2.8 inches
- Boston: 2.73 inches
- Easton: 2.53 inches
- Norton: 2.24 inches
These Massachusetts communities had the strongest wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service:
- West Falmouth: 57 mph
- Chapin: 53 mph
- Marshfield: 52 mph
- Hull: 52 mph
- Woods Hole: 52 mph
- Hatch Beach: 51 mph
- Nantucket: 51 mph
- Chatham: 50 mph
- New Bedford: 49 mph
- Boston: 49 mph
- Wellfleet: 48 mph
- Wrentham: 48 mph
- Norwood: 48 mph
- Plymouth: 47 mph
- West Dennis: 47 mph
- Kalmus: 47 mph
- Taunton: 46 mph
- Duxbury: 45 mph
- Dennis: 45 mph
- Norton: 44 mph
- Chatham: 43 mph
- Martha’s Vineyard: 40 mph
- Worcester: 40 mph
- Beverly: 32 mph
- Fitchburg: 30 mph
