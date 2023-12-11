Town-by-town storm reports: Highest rainfall totals, strongest wind gusts in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — A storm that moved in Sunday afternoon continued to drench Massachusetts with heavy rain on Monday morning, also bringing damaging wind gusts to some areas.

Flood warnings and watches were in effect in many communities as drivers hit the road for the morning commute. Those advisories expired by 10 a.m. as the wet weather moved out.

Several local communities were soaked with more than four inches of rain and thousands were without power during the height of the storms as winds whipped.

These Massachusetts communities had the highest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Lexington 4.8 inches

Wrentham: 4.59 inches

Natick: 4.01 inches

Mendon: 3.9 inches

Holliston: 3.87 inches

Millis: 3.85 inches

Wellesley: 3.8 inches

Wrentham: 3.79 inches

Framingham: 3.75 inches

Norfolk: 3.59 inches

Milford: 3.58 inches

Blackstone: 3.52 inches

Franklin: 3.51 inches

North Leominster: 3.49 inches

Carlisle: 3.45 inches

Sherborn: 3.37 inches

Walpole: 3.31 inches

Ashland: 3.27 inches

Auburn: 3.26 inches

Douglas: 3.26 inches

Medway: 3.22 inches

Bellingham: 3.21 inches

Burlington: 3.15 inches

Hopkinton: 3.12 inches

Northbridge: 3.05 inches

Sudbury: 3 inches

Billerica: 2.96 inches

Wilmington: 2.93 inches

Hamilton: 2.84 inches

Groveland: 2.82 inches

North Attleboro: 2.8 inches

Boston: 2.73 inches

Easton: 2.53 inches

Norton: 2.24 inches

These Massachusetts communities had the strongest wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service:

West Falmouth: 57 mph

Chapin: 53 mph

Marshfield: 52 mph

Hull: 52 mph

Woods Hole: 52 mph

Hatch Beach: 51 mph

Nantucket: 51 mph

Chatham: 50 mph

New Bedford: 49 mph

Boston: 49 mph

Wellfleet: 48 mph

Wrentham: 48 mph

Norwood: 48 mph

Plymouth: 47 mph

West Dennis: 47 mph

Kalmus: 47 mph

Taunton: 46 mph

Duxbury: 45 mph

Dennis: 45 mph

Norton: 44 mph

Chatham: 43 mph

Martha’s Vineyard: 40 mph

Worcester: 40 mph

Beverly: 32 mph

Fitchburg: 30 mph

