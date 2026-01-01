Local

Town-by-town reports: List of New Year’s snow totals in Massachusetts

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — Towns and cities across Massachusetts ushered in the start of 2026 with some fresh snow.

Wintry weather moved across the region late New Year’s Eve, and it persisted into New Year’s Day morning, with blinding snow squalls at times. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for many areas.

The festive flakes ended last on Cape Cod and the Islands, pulling offshore around lunchtime.

Thursday afternoon is expected to be bright and blustery. The forecast will then stay bitterly cold through the weekend.

So how much snow fell in your area? Here’s a town-by-town list of snowfall reports, according to the National Weather Service:

Worcester County

  • Sturbridge: 4.5 inches
  • Sutton: 3.5 inches
  • Milford: 3.5 inches
  • Douglas: 3.5 inches
  • Spencer: 3.5 inches
  • Oxford: 3 inches
  • Worcester: 2.9 inches
  • Grafton: 2.8 inches
  • Auburn: 2.8 inches
  • Petersham: 2.5 inches
  • Westboro: 2.3 inches
  • Hubbardston: 2.2. inches
  • East Boylston: 2 inches

Barnstable County

  • Sagamore: 3.3 inches
  • Chatham: 2.5 inches
  • Orleans: 1.8 inches
  • Sandwich: 1.7 inches
  • Brewster: 1.7 inches

Bristol County

  • Bliss Corner: 2.1 inches
  • North Attleboro: 2 inches
  • Swansea: 1 inch

Essex County

  • Amesbury: 0.7 inches
  • Ipswich: 0.5 inches

Franklin County

  • New Salem: 1.9 inches
  • Bernardston: 1.2 inches

Hampden County

  • East Longmeadow: 1.5 inches

Hampshire County

  • Easthampton: 0.9 inches
  • South Hadley: 0.7 inches

Middlesex County

  • Hopkinton: 2.5 inches
  • Holliston: 2.3 inches
  • Winchester: 1.1 inches
  • Tewksbury: 0.7 inches

Norfolk County

  • Randolph: 2.9 inches
  • Sharon: 2.8 inches
  • Millis: 2.8 inches
  • Foxboro: 2.7 inches
  • Norwood: 2.6 inches
  • Milton: 2.5 inches
  • Franklin: 2.5 inches
  • Walpole: 2.5 inches
  • Westwood: 2.4 inches

Plymouth County

  • Hingham: 2.6 inches
  • West Bridgewater: 2 inches
  • Rockland: 1.8 inches

Suffolk County

  • Logan Airport: 0.7 inches

