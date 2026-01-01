Town-by-town reports: List of New Year’s snow totals in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Towns and cities across Massachusetts ushered in the start of 2026 with some fresh snow.

Wintry weather moved across the region late New Year’s Eve, and it persisted into New Year’s Day morning, with blinding snow squalls at times. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for many areas.

This is a #snowsquall at @polarpark in Worcester right now. This is why you shouldn't drive under a snow squall warning if possible. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/rfrxkgo1f2 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 1, 2026

The festive flakes ended last on Cape Cod and the Islands, pulling offshore around lunchtime.

Thursday afternoon is expected to be bright and blustery. The forecast will then stay bitterly cold through the weekend.

So how much snow fell in your area? Here’s a town-by-town list of snowfall reports, according to the National Weather Service:

Worcester County

Sturbridge: 4.5 inches

Sutton: 3.5 inches

Milford: 3.5 inches

Douglas: 3.5 inches

Spencer: 3.5 inches

Oxford: 3 inches

Worcester: 2.9 inches

Grafton: 2.8 inches

Auburn: 2.8 inches

Petersham: 2.5 inches

Westboro: 2.3 inches

Hubbardston: 2.2. inches

East Boylston: 2 inches

Barnstable County

Sagamore: 3.3 inches

Chatham: 2.5 inches

Orleans: 1.8 inches

Sandwich: 1.7 inches

Brewster: 1.7 inches

Bristol County

Bliss Corner: 2.1 inches

North Attleboro: 2 inches

Swansea: 1 inch

Essex County

Amesbury: 0.7 inches

Ipswich: 0.5 inches

Franklin County

New Salem: 1.9 inches

Bernardston: 1.2 inches

Hampden County

East Longmeadow: 1.5 inches

Hampshire County

Easthampton: 0.9 inches

South Hadley: 0.7 inches

Middlesex County

Hopkinton: 2.5 inches

Holliston: 2.3 inches

Winchester: 1.1 inches

Tewksbury: 0.7 inches

Norfolk County

Randolph: 2.9 inches

Sharon: 2.8 inches

Millis: 2.8 inches

Foxboro: 2.7 inches

Norwood: 2.6 inches

Milton: 2.5 inches

Franklin: 2.5 inches

Walpole: 2.5 inches

Westwood: 2.4 inches

Plymouth County

Hingham: 2.6 inches

West Bridgewater: 2 inches

Rockland: 1.8 inches

Suffolk County

Logan Airport: 0.7 inches

