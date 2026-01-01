Town-by-town reports: List of New Year’s snow totals in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Towns and cities across Massachusetts ushered in the start of 2026 with some fresh snow.
Wintry weather moved across the region late New Year’s Eve, and it persisted into New Year’s Day morning, with blinding snow squalls at times. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for many areas.
This is a #snowsquall at @polarpark in Worcester right now. This is why you shouldn't drive under a snow squall warning if possible. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/rfrxkgo1f2— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 1, 2026
The festive flakes ended last on Cape Cod and the Islands, pulling offshore around lunchtime.
Thursday afternoon is expected to be bright and blustery. The forecast will then stay bitterly cold through the weekend.
So how much snow fell in your area? Here’s a town-by-town list of snowfall reports, according to the National Weather Service:
Worcester County
- Sturbridge: 4.5 inches
- Sutton: 3.5 inches
- Milford: 3.5 inches
- Douglas: 3.5 inches
- Spencer: 3.5 inches
- Oxford: 3 inches
- Worcester: 2.9 inches
- Grafton: 2.8 inches
- Auburn: 2.8 inches
- Petersham: 2.5 inches
- Westboro: 2.3 inches
- Hubbardston: 2.2. inches
- East Boylston: 2 inches
Barnstable County
- Sagamore: 3.3 inches
- Chatham: 2.5 inches
- Orleans: 1.8 inches
- Sandwich: 1.7 inches
- Brewster: 1.7 inches
Bristol County
- Bliss Corner: 2.1 inches
- North Attleboro: 2 inches
- Swansea: 1 inch
Essex County
- Amesbury: 0.7 inches
- Ipswich: 0.5 inches
Franklin County
- New Salem: 1.9 inches
- Bernardston: 1.2 inches
Hampden County
- East Longmeadow: 1.5 inches
Hampshire County
- Easthampton: 0.9 inches
- South Hadley: 0.7 inches
Middlesex County
- Hopkinton: 2.5 inches
- Holliston: 2.3 inches
- Winchester: 1.1 inches
- Tewksbury: 0.7 inches
Norfolk County
- Randolph: 2.9 inches
- Sharon: 2.8 inches
- Millis: 2.8 inches
- Foxboro: 2.7 inches
- Norwood: 2.6 inches
- Milton: 2.5 inches
- Franklin: 2.5 inches
- Walpole: 2.5 inches
- Westwood: 2.4 inches
Plymouth County
- Hingham: 2.6 inches
- West Bridgewater: 2 inches
- Rockland: 1.8 inches
Suffolk County
- Logan Airport: 0.7 inches
Care to add your #snow report? @boston25 pic.twitter.com/F15fj4qxCm— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 1, 2026
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group