Town-by-town list: Here’s when Massachusetts students return for the 2024-2025 school year

While we’ve still got some warm weather ahead of us, summer vacations in towns throughout Massachusetts will be coming to an end in the near future.

With the school year on the horizon, here’s an alphabetical town-by-town list of when students in the Commonwealth will return to the classroom:

ABINGTON

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3- Early Education Program/Kindergarten

ACTON-BOXBORO

August 28-Kindergarten and Grades 1-7, Grade 9

August 29-Grades 10-12, Grade 8

AGAWAM

September 5-Grades 1-12

September 10-Pre-K and Kindergarten

AMESBURY

August 28- All grades

ANDOVER

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

ARLINGTON

September 4- Grades 1-12, Half of the Kindergarten class

September 5-Half of the Kindergarten class

September 9-Pre-K

ASHLAND

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

ATHOL-ROYALSTON

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

ATTLEBORO

September 3-Grades 1-12

September 11-Kindergarten

September 12-Pre-K

AUBURN

August 28-All Students

AVON

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

AYER-SHIRLEY

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Kindergarten

September 9-Pre-K

BARNSTABLE

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3- Pre-K and Kindergarten

BEDFORD

September 3-All Grades

BELCHERTOWN

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 4/5-Kindergarten staggered first day

September 4-Pre-K

September 6-All Kindergarten students report

BELLINGHAM

August 27-Grades 1-12

August 28-Kindergarten

September 5-Pre-K Foundational Learning Center, Mon/Tue/Thur/Fri 4 Day Pre-K

September 6-Tue/Fri 2 Day Pre-K

September 9-Mon/Tue 2 Day Pre-K

BELMONT

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 5-Half of the Kindergarten Class

September 6-Half of the Kindergarten Class

September 9-Pre-K

BERLIN-BOYLSTON

August 28-All Grades

BEVERLY

September 5-Grades 1-12

September 6-Pre-K and Kindergarten

BILLERICA

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 5-Kindergarten

September 9-Project Support

BOSTON

August 29-UP Academies Dorchester and Holland

September 5-Grades 1-12, including Grade 1 including EECs, ELCs and special education

September 9-Pre-K and Kindergarten, including EECs, ELCs and special education

BOURNE

August 28-Grades 1-12

August 29-Kindergarten

September 3-Pre-K

BOXFORD

August 28-Grades 1-6

September 3-Kindergarten

BRAINTREE

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 6-Pre-K and Kindergarten

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 5-Pre-K and Kindergarten

BROCKTON

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 11-Pre-K and Kindergarten

BROOKLINE

September 3-Grades 1-12

September 3/4-Kindergarten, half by assignment

BURLINGTON

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 5-Pre-K and Kindergarten

CAMBRIDGE

September 3-Grades 1-12

September 5-Cambridge Preschool Program, Kindergarten

CANTON

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Kindergarten

September 4-Pre-K

CARVER

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 4-Pre-K and Kindergarten

CHELMSFORD

August 28-All Grades

CHELSEA

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 4-Pre-K and Kindergarten

CLINTON

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

COHASSET

September 3-Grades 1-12

September 4-Kindergarten

September 9-Pre-K

CONCORD

August 28-All Grades

DANVERS

September 3-Grades K-12

September 9-Pre-K

DARTMOUTH

August 28-All grades

DEDHAM

September 5-Grades 1-12

September 6-Kindergarten

September 10/11-Pre-K

FRAMINGHAM

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 4-Pre-K and Kindergarten

GLOUCESTER

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 10-Pre-K and Kindergarten

HAVERHILL

August 27-Grades 1-12

September 4-Pre-K and Kindergarten

HOLYOKE

August 26-Grades 1-12

September 4-Pre-K and Kindergarten

IPSWICH

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

LAWRENCE

August 26-Grades K-12

September 4-Pre-K

LEXINGTON

August 27-Grades K-9

August 28-Grades 10-12

September 3-Pre-K

LOWELL

August 27-Grades 1-12

September 4-Pre-K and Kindergarten

LYNN

September 4-Grades 1-11

September 9-Pre-K and Kindergarten

MALDEN

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 6-Pre-K and Kindergarten

MARLBOROUGH

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 5-Pre-K and Kindergarten

NEW BEDFORD

August 28-Grades 9 and 12 only

August 29-Grades 1-12 (Day 2 for 9 and 12)

September 3-Pre-K and K

PLYMOUTH

August 28-Grades 1-12

August 29-Kindergarten

September 4-Pre-K

PITTSFIELD

August 29-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

QUINCY

September 4-Grades 1-9

September 5-Grades 10-12

September 9-Pre-K and Kindergarten

RANDOLPH

September 3-Grades 1-12

September 5-Pre-K and Kindergarten

SALEM

September 4-Grades 1-12

September 9-Pre-K and Kindergarten

SOMERVILLE

August 28-Grades 1-12

September 3-Pre-K and Kindergarten

WATERTOWN

September 3-All Grades

WORCESTER

August 26-First Day of School

August 29-First Day for Pre-K and Kindergarten

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group