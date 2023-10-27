Town-by-town list: 2023 Halloween trick-or-treat times in Massachusetts

Halloween is just days away and trick-or-treaters across Massachusetts are gearing up to frolic through their neighborhoods in search of candy.

Kids are putting the final touches on their costumes and parents are stocking up on sweet treats as the countdown to trick-or-treating commences.

Some towns and cities in the Bay State have announced pre-scheduled blocks of time for trick-or-treaters to celebrate Halloween.

Below is a town-by-town list of times with special trick-or-treating times:

Andover : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct. 31)

: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct. 31) Amesbury : 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Oct. 31)

: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Oct. 31) Dracut : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 31)

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 31) Lee : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31)

: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31) Lowell : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 31)

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 31) Palmer : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Oct 31)

: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Oct 31) Pittsfield : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31)

: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31) Revere : 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Oct 31)

: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Oct 31) Tewksbury : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 31)

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct. 31) Uxbridge : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31)

: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31) Ware : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct 28)

: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Oct 28) Yarmouth Port: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Oct 31)

Most towns and cities have not set a designated time for trick-or-treating, with business returning to usual on Oct. 31 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

