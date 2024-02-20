‘Totally ridiculous’: Some fans upset with TD Garden’s new bag policy

BOSTON — Much to the dismay of many, Boston’s TD Garden rolled out a new bag policy over the weekend, drastically limiting what fans can bring into the arena.

The new policy bans visitors from bringing in bags larger than 6x4 inches, while also requiring a frictionless security screening to gain entry to the arena.

“I think it’s crazy,” Andrea Doyle, of Marshfield, told Boston 25 on Monday. “If they want to look in it, that’s fine. I have my sunglasses, my wallet, my EpiPen. I should be able to bring it in.”

Lockers will be made available for storing bags, but fans will have to pay a $15 fee. Exceptions will be made for diaper and medicine bags.

Another fan called the changed bag policy “totally ridiculous”

‘Security is paramount’: TD Garden implements new bag policy, AI screening

The new Evolve Express system uses advanced AI and sensor technology to screen guests as they walk through security.

“TD Garden is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our guests, and safety and security is paramount,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and COO of Boston Bruins. “Evolv’s innovative technology allows us to do just that, while also streamlining the entry process and minimizing wait times.”

The Garden is discouraging guests from bringing in any bags but if they need to be brought in, the following rules must be followed:

Bags larger than 6″ x4″ x 1.5″ will not be permitted inside the arena.

All permitted bags are subject to visual or x-ray screening upon entry.

Backpacks and oversized bags are NOT permitted.

Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a $15 fee at The Mobile Locker Company located on Legends Way. The Mobile Locker Company will be available for all events 2 hours before the event’s start time and close 1.5 hours after the event concludes. Items must be retrieved from The Mobile Locker Company on the same day.

Medical and diaper bags that exceed 6″x4″x1.5″are permitted. All guests entering with medical or diaper bags are subject to x-ray screening upon entry.

