‘Nothing that alarms us’: Boston leaders respond to deadly, violent weekend

BOSTON — While celebrating National Night Out, city officials spoke to Boston 25 about a violent weekend in the city that included two deadly shootings.

Early Monday morning, Boston police responded to Hyde Park Avenue for a shooting that left one dead and four injured. Commissioner Michael Cox said gunfire erupted after an altercation.

Sunday morning, a man was found shot and killed on Meridian Street in East Boston.

Boston police commissioner Michael Cox has yet to announce any arrests in either shootings.

“Stay calm,” he told the public Monday. “It’s a long summer.”

He added, “Alcohol, mental health issues, altercations of some type, and just the number of firearms that are out here in the country and the city in the combination of those things is not a good mix.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden added, “When things like this happen, what we do is we double down. We work harder.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said they are working hard on preventative measures and relationships with neighborhood leaders.

“Boston is more united and stronger than ever,” she said. “It takes work. We’re not backing down from that work. We will not be satisfied until every single family in every part of our city feels that they can take advantage of every opportunity we have.”

Commissioner Cox added, “There’s certainly been an uptick recently in some stuff, but statistically, we’re less than our five-year average. That doesn’t really mean much in a neighborhood where something happens, but the fact is there’s nothing that alarms us.”

Mayor Wu and Commissioner Cox claimed Boston remains the safest major city in the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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