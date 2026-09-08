Topsfield Fair warns vendors about scam emails

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The Topsfield Fair is warning vendors to be aware of emails from scammers.

An individual is allegedly using a Gmail account and signing off emails with the name of a fair employee, General Manager James O’Brien said in a statement.

“At this time, we highly recommend that any vendor who believes they have secured space at the 2026 Topsfield Fair please contact the Fair office directly at (978) 887-5000,” he said.

The Topsfield Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, October 2 and run through Monday, October 12.

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Advanced fair admission tickets start at $15, tickets bought online including a $3 convenience fee. Three-day passes are priced at $45.

Children under the age of 8 are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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