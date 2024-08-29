Top 10 high schools in Greater Boston area, according to Boston magazine

BOSTON — School is back in session and Boston Magazine has released its annual list of best high schools in the Greater Boston area.

The magazine ranked 150 schools within, or partially within, the I-495 corridor. The schools were ranked based on criteria including enrollment, class size, student-to-teacher ratio, 2023 rank, graduation rates, standardized test scores, and teacher evaluations.

To ensure accuracy and consistency, it is compiled with the most recent data available at press time from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which publishes a limited amount of information on each school, including MCAS and SAT scores, Boston Magazine wrote.

For the 2024 rankings, Dover-Sherborn Regional High School moved into the #1 spot, up from #3 last year. Weston High School took the #2 spot in 2024 and Manchester Essex Regional High School took the #3 spot.

These are the top ten schools for 2024 in the Greater Boston area:

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School Weston High School Manchester Essex Regional High School Wayland High School Concord-Carlisle High School Wellesley High School Littleton High School Hingham High School Acton-Boxborough Regional High School Lexington High School

