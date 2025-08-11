Too hot for you? Boston’s Snowport 2025 is on the way

BOSTON — If you are sweltering in this heat, hold on.

Boston’s Snowport 2025 will return again in the fall, on Nov. 7 through Dec. 28, at 100 Seaport Boulevard in Boston. Admission is free.

“Seaport as a neighborhood transforms during the winter months into Snowport, a winter wonderland filled with unique gifts, games, art, food, shopping, and community events like the annual Light Up Seaport tree lighting,” organizers said in a statement on Monday.

And while it may be a few months away, organizers are getting ready for the annual event in Boston’s Seaport district that is dubbed a “magical holiday destination.” The event will enter its fifth season in November.

This year, the Holiday Market will showcase over 130 local small businesses.

“With over one-third of the makers from Boston, and many more from across Massachusetts and New England, this market proudly champions local entrepreneurs, makers, and craft and independent businesses,” organizers said in a statement on Monday.

“The Snowport Holiday Market will continue to feature immersive programming and fan-favorite activities, offering an unforgettable holiday experience and spreading festive cheer throughout the season,” organizers said.

Constant Contact, which provides digital marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, will return as event sponsor for the fourth year.

Also returning for this year’s market is the Snowport Scholarship Program, a joint initiative between Constant Contact and Boston Seaport by WS “designed to elevate underserved entrepreneurs,” organizers said.

With Constant Contact’s support, 12 small businesses will receive financial support, marketing education, and marketing capabilities through Constant Contact Premium, organizers said.

The following 12 businesses have been selected as Snowport Scholarship recipients:

African Authentic

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

Creation Jute

Element Oasis

Gp Organics Soulcare

Equals Me

More Than Words

Moylings

Oceanum Vela

Refugee Protection International

Sock Puppet City

The Blank Canvas Co.

The Snowport Holiday Market will also feature several new and returning experiences such as the Winter Wish Wall by Mass General Brigham Health Plan, The Warming Tent by JetBlue, The Stage by Mohegan Sun, The Crafting Corner by The LEGO Group, and Presents Place, organizers said.

Beginning in November, the event hours of operation are Monday–Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extended peak season hours begin on Dec. 8: Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The market is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

