Boston 25 and GBH News to host Mass. Democratic U.S. Senate debate on Aug. 3

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 and GBH News today announced they will host a live debate between the two Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Seth Moulton, on Monday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Boston 25 studios in Dedham.

The debate is a joint production of Boston 25 News and GBH News, in collaboration with media partners El Planeta and the Bay State Banner. It will be moderated by Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh and GBH News Reporter Adam Reilly.

The debate will air live on Boston 25 News and Boston25News.com, GBH 2, GBH 89.7 FM, GBHNews.org, CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station, and New England Public Media in western Mass. Livestreams will also be available across Boston 25 News, GBH News, El Planeta (in Spanish), and Bay State Banner YouTube channels.

The debate comes at a pivotal point in one of Massachusetts’ most closely watched political contests, as Democratic voters weigh Sen. Markey’s long-standing progressive record against Rep. Moulton’s argument for a new generation of leadership. Markey won the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s endorsement this spring, while Moulton secured enough delegate support to qualify for the September 1 Democratic primary.

“The pairing of two respected news organizations with strong community partners will allow voters from the Berkshires to Cape Cod the chance to hear directly from the candidates on the biggest issues facing our state and the nation,” said Scott Isaacs, Boston 25 News Director.

“Providing voters with a clear, unfiltered look at the candidates is an important part of GBH’s public media mission to serve the public interest with trusted news and information,” said Lee Hill, GBH News Executive Editor. “By broadcasting this debate across our statewide radio, television, and digital networks alongside our media partners, we are ensuring that every community in the Commonwealth has access to the details they need before heading to the ballot box.”

Sen. Ed Markey said, “I’m looking forward to joining Boston 25 News, GBH News, El Planeta, and the Bay State Banner for this debate. I’m proud of the progressive record I’ve built fighting for Massachusetts families, standing up to Donald Trump, and taking on powerful special interests. Throughout my career, I’ve fought for working people, marginalized communities, and those too often left out of the political conversation. I welcome the opportunity to put that record before the voters and trust them to decide who has spent their career fighting for the people of Massachusetts.”

Rep. Seth Moulton said, “I look forward to joining Senator Markey on the debate stage on August 3 to discuss our progressive agendas. I believe that to effectively take on Donald Trump, we need to elect a new generation of leaders who better understand the challenges facing Massachusetts today. Voters deserve every possible opportunity to see us standing side-by-side and discussing our visions for the future. I want to thank Boston 25 News, GBH News, the Bay State Banner, and El Planeta for hosting this vital forum.”

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