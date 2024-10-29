‘Tis the Season’: Dunkin introduces new holiday menu for 2024 season

Mass. — Tis the season of peppermint mocha and the return of holiday menu items at Dunkin.

The coffee and doughnut chain announced Tuesday their full menu of returning holiday favorites and exciting newcomers.

The new items, available beginning Friday, November. 1, feature:

Holiday Cookie Signature Latte: Available hot or iced; rich espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond. It’s finished with a swirl of whipped cream, drizzle of caramel and cookie butter crumbles for a sweet crunch

Almond Croissant: A flaky, all-butter croissant filled with sweet almond paste and topped with almonds.

Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl: Features crisp hash browns with a blend of tender shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and seasonings, topped with a drizzle of cheddar queso.

White Hazelnut Bark Coffee: Notes of both white chocolate and toasted hazelnut blended with cream and Dunkin' Original Blend iced or hot coffee.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back some fan holiday favorites, including:

Cookie Butter Cold Brew: Ultra-smooth cold brew layered with indulgent notes of brown-sugar cookie, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkling of cookie butter crumbles.

Cookie Butter Donut: A classic yeast shell filled with brown-sugar cookie butter buttercreme, topped with maple-flavored icing and cookie butter crumbles.

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte:

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte

“At Dunkin’, we believe the holidays are all about bringing people together through moments of joy—and what better way to do that than with our new seasonal menu featuring our Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and Almond Croissant, alongside fan-favorite flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, and Cookie Butter Cold Brew,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’.

Dunkin will also be serving their Donut Dozens and Munchkins in charming, holiday-themed boxes.

A new array of holiday merch is also being unveiled. The lineup of merch includes festive Pajamas for adults ($42) and kids ($34), Beanies ($22), Cozy Socks ($16) and Mini Donut Tote Bags ($20), all designed with the same delightful motifs found on the holiday packaging.

The company is also introducing a new Dunkin’ Bling Cup that will roll out in select stores beginning in early November.

Free Doughnut Wednesdays are also back. Fron November. 6 to December. 25, Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase each Wednesday, the company said.

