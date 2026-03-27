Tired of event-day traffic at Gillette Stadium? This Boston hotel is offering helicopter rides

BOSTON — Sports fans and concertgoers know getting to Gillette Stadium on event day can be half the battle — especially with 2026 FIFA World Cup matches set to draw massive crowds this summer.

Now, one Boston luxury hotel is offering a high‑end solution to beat the traffic entirely.

Raffles Boston has launched a new “Sky to Stadium” package, promising one of the fastest — and most exclusive — ways to get to the game. The experience includes a private helicopter ride that gets guests from Boston to a nearby airport in just six minutes, bypassing gridlocked highways below.

But the helicopter is just the beginning.

The package also features a three‑night stay in the hotel’s Presidential Suite, a dedicated personal butler, two premium game tickets, and a luxury spa treatment to unwind after the match.

All of that comes with a hefty price tag: $75,000.

For the hotel’s target clientele, however, the cost may be a small price to pay for privacy, comfort, and skipping game‑day congestion altogether — especially as international soccer events bring record‑setting crowds to the region.

For some fans, avoiding traffic might just be worth the splurge.

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