WooSox owner Larry Lucchino looking to sell club

WORCESTER, Mass — The Worcester Red Sox may soon be under new ownership.

Woo Sox owner Larry Lucchino, said on a recent podcast that he is looking to sell the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

“I’m now 78. I’ve been at this for over 40 years, so it’s time to sell this team and to move on to a blissful retirement,” Lucchino told former sports anchors Mike Lynch and Bob Lobel on the November 7 episode of UnAnchored.

Lucchino commented that he is looking to find a local buyer.

Lucchinos served as president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox upon Fenway Sports Group’s purchase of the club in 2001. He stepped down in 2015 but purchased the then-Pawtucket Red Sox for $25 million the same year.

The team moved from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Worcester in 2021. The team signed a 35-year lease with the city.

A California company made an offer to buy the WooSox in January 2022, but the offer was rejected, according to the Boston Globe.

