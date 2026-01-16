Tilton man killed following work zone crash in Dover, NH

DOVER, NH — A Tilton man has died after being struck by a vehicle in a work zone on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police announced.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Friday when troopers responded to a construction site on Route 16 to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a worker.

Upon arrival, troopers determined that one of the vehicles at the construction site, a 2020 Ford Super Duty pickup truck driven by Ryan Prescott, 35, of Manchester, was in reverse when it struck Everett Martin, 65, of Tilton.

Life-saving measures were attempted by emergency responders on Martin, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Dover Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also responded to the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

