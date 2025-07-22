Tiger shark caught in waters off Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. — A rare shark was recently caught in the waters off Cape Cod.

Hans Brings sent in pictures and photos of his catch of a tiger shark off of Mashpee.

Tiger sharks are very rare in New England, but a local marine biologist says they’re slowly growing more common.

”I’ve been involved for forty years, you didn’t see them 40, 30, 25, 20 years ago, 15 years ago. To see them with greater consistence, its a little disconcerting," said Atlantic Shark Institute founder Jon Dodd. “It’s telling you the water temperatures have changed to the point where they’re comfortable being up here, even in July.”

Scientists say tiger sharks have attacked humans before, but its very rare.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group