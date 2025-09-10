Tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Gillette Stadium go on sale today

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tickets for next summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, which features multiple matches in Massachusetts, go on sale on Wednesday.

The Visa presale ticket draw opens at 11 a.m. for qualifying cardholders.

The entry period for the presale closes on Friday, Sept. 19, giving fans a limited window to secure their chance at purchasing tickets.

To participate in the presale, fans must visit the FIFA website, click on the tickets section, and register their interest by entering their email address to receive a code. If accepted in this round, participants will be assigned a time next month to purchase their tickets.

Tickets will be released in batches until next June, allowing multiple opportunities for fans to secure their seats.

FIFA has announced the following dates for matches set to take place at Boston Stadium (Gillette) in Foxboro:

Match 5 | Group Stage | Saturday, June 13

Match 18 | Group Stage | Tuesday, June 16

Match 30 | Group Stage | Friday, June 19

Match 45 | Group Stage | Tuesday, June 23

Match 61 | Group Stage | Friday, June 26

Match 74 | Round of 32 | Monday, June 29

Match 97 | Quarter-final | Thursday, July 9

This isn’t the first time Gillette has hosted international play. They have also hosted the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup, alongside the Copa America Centenario, Concacaf Gold Cup, and International Champions Cup.

