Three residents displaced, seven animals perished following Taunton fire

TAUNTON, Mass. — Taunton Fire Department was dispatched to the residence of 45 Forge Drive Sunday morning to reports of heavy smoke and fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke pouring out from the front of the residence, with large fires towards the back.

Fire crews upgraded the fire to a two-alarm response, bringing in additional aid to assist in extinguishing the fire.

One person was inside the home during the fire but was fortunately able to escape.

The fire displaced three residents of the home and no injuries were reported, however, three dogs, one cat, and four other pets did pass away in the fire.

“We had significant flames upon arrival,” said Chief Steven Lavigne. “Our crews worked quickly to contain the fire, but unfortunately, there was a tragic loss of pets. We extend our sympathies to the affected residents.”

Taunton Fire responded with Car 2, Engines 5, 1, 4, and 3, along with Ladder 2. Brewster Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Investigators from Taunton fire and police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

