Three people rushed to hospital after an incident at Andrew MBTA Station in South Boston

BOSTON — There was a large police presence outside Andrew MBTA Station in South Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Boston EMS confirms three people were transported to an area hospital due to an incident near the T station.

There has been no information from the police as to what caused the heavy response and injuries. Witnesses tell Boston 25 News at the scene that multiple people were stabbed.

Police investigating incident at Andrew MBTA Station in South Boston; 3 people hospitalized

Red Line trains were temporarily bypassing the station at the request of MBTA Transit Police, according to an X post from the MBTA.

Boston EMS confirms three people transported to hospital from active scene at Andrew Station in South Boston. Witnesses say it started as fight & escalated w/ multiple people stabbed #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/o37MLqoWRx — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) May 22, 2024

Boston 25 reached out to Transit Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

