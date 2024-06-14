Bunker Hill Parade 2024: Road closures, events, everything you need to know

BOSTON — The Bunker Hill Parade will take place this weekend on Sunday, June 16th.

The parade commemorates the battle of Bunker Hill, the armed services, and the essence of American heritage while celebrating the historic neighborhood of Charlestown.

The parade will kick off at 12:30 at Vine Street then head to Bunker Hill Street turn onto Main Street to Monument Avenue then onto Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street, ending at the Charlestown Training Field.

The Battle of Bunker Hill Road Race will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be run over many of the streets that are part of the parade route.

Here are a few things you need to know:

Getting to the Parade:

People coming into Charlestown to attend are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. People are encouraged to use Bluebikes and the MBTA. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

Marchers can park their personal vehicles in the Schrafft’s City Center Parking Lot (529 Main Street, Charlestown) and then shuttle to line up on Vine Street at 11:30 a.m.

Street Closures:

Vine Street, Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue, Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Monument Square, See Below

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

Common Street, Northeast side from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Adams Street, Southside from Winthrop Street to Common

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street, Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street, Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

Hunter Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

