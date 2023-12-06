Three people rescued from water after boat runs aground in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass — Three people were rescued from frigid waters after a boat ran aground in Plymouth Wednesday morning.

Rescue teams braved the cold and falling snow as they waded into the surf to get the crew members back to shore.

First responders put the boaters in life vests and tubes as they worked to pull them back to sure.

The rescued boaters were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

