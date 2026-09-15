Three people arrested after home invasion in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. — Ludlow police have arrested three people in connection with a home invasion that seriously injured a man.
The incident occurred back on Thursday when police were dispatched to a home on Williams Street for a report of an armed robbery. Once there, officers found out that two men broke into a home. One of them pistol-whipped a resident while the other punched another resident before fleeing the area.
Police were able to obtain a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in, and the suspects were eventually stopped by Chiccopee police. During a traffic stop, officers found a firearm and several other items believed to be connected to the home invasion in Ludlow.
Ajaia Gladden, age 25, of Three Rivers; Jailia Warren, age 30, of Chicopee; and Shamal Thomas, age 26, of Springfield, were arrested and charged with:
- Armed Home Invasion
- Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Armed Assault in a Dwelling
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Leaving a Firearm in a Vehicle
- Breaking and Entering in the Daytime While Armed
They were turned over to Ludlow police and arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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