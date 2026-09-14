‘Cat in the Hat’ AI trend prompts safety concerns among North Shore parents

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A creepy nationwide social media trend targeting students reaches local towns.

Dr. Seuss’ “Cat in the Hat” is a fictional character known from the children’s book and movie, but now the cat is taking on a creepy role in a viral social media trend.

It is believed to be mostly an AI-generated image of the cat, appearing on Instagram and TikTok in front of schools, in classrooms, or walking on neighborhood streets.

Local posts indicate the trend has made its way to the Northshore.

“That’s really terrifying,” one Wakefild mother said.

One profile, flagged by parents in Wakefield, tells students to meet them at various local schools, including Galvin Middle School.

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“It is really scary because they lure the kids there, and then who is there?” Celia Campbell, a grandmother, asked.

There is also a post sharing that communities like Melrose and Saugus are next.

“Weird, kind of weird. Whats going on,” Lino Viqueria, a grandfather from Melrose, said.

Because so many Wakefield schools and streets are shown in the profile, Boston 25 News did reach out to Wakefield Public Schools as well as the police department.

Teens in other states have been arrested for making similar profiles.

However, it is not yet clear who is behind these local profiles, or if this is just a prank or not.

Either way though, parents and grandparents are taking the threats seriously, especially because it is so clear that children are the target audience.

“I know kids kind of, can’t see into the future and they take things for face value so it’s scary that like that’s geared toward a child would be harmful for them,” Lauren Lewis, a mother, said.

Some also fear what AI will be able to do next.

“It’s really scary because there’s so much out there and you just don’t know what to decipher right?” Campbell explained.

“That’s a problem AI, you never know what’s going on with AI, is it real? Is it not? What’s the purpose of using AI for attracting the kids or misleading in general” Viqueria added.

We spoke with a local cyber security expert and the CEO of ProtectNowLLC.com, Robert Siciliano, who says using AI to create or share these posts can come with very real consequences both parents and kids need to be aware of.

“Plain and simple kids think using AI as a tool or a fake account shields them, but it doesn’t digital fingerprints are left behind and recognize that you know the law doesn’t care if you call it a prank or a meme for that matter. making threats of violence, terroristic threats, disrupting public safety are felonies and they will follow you as a teen for the rest of your adult life,” he explained.

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