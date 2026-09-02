UPDATE: Mansfield police safely locate missing 13-year-old

UPDATED STORY

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield police have announced that they have safely located the missing teen. The search is no longer ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Mansfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say that Isaiah Echols was last seen walking into the woods near Qualters Middle School on East Street this morning,

Echols is described as a white male, standing around 5′1″, and weighing around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green-and-white camouflage zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. He was also seen carrying a black side bag.

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Officers are currently using drones to try to find him and say that there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mansfield Police Department at 508-261-7300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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