Stow officer accused of misusing Flock system resigns ahead of termination hearing

STOW, Mass. — A Stow police officer accused of misusing law enforcement databases to track a woman he was in a relationship with has resigned from the department ahead of a scheduled termination hearing.

According to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Town Administrator Denise Dembkoski, Jason Rogers has resigned from the department. His resignation came before an employment status hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday, August 26.

The hearing has now been canceled.

Rogers was placed on paid administrative leave on June 18, 2026, approximately three hours after the department received a complaint alleging that he had misused law enforcement databases to track someone he knew.

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The Stow Police Department said it filed a criminal complaint against Rogers on July 17 for “potential violations of state law.”

The department conducted a four-week internal affairs investigation into the allegations.

According to Stow police, the investigation found that Rogers had used state law enforcement systems multiple times to obtain information about the woman in 2024 and 2025.

Police said Rogers unlawfully accessed Criminal Offender Record Information, known as CORI, through the Criminal Justice Information Services, or CJIS, system on at least five occasions.

Investigators also found that Rogers ran vehicle information through both Flock Safety and CJIS systems on multiple dates.

According to the department, none of those searches had a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

The woman who reported the alleged activity told Boston 25 that Rogers accessed not only Flock, but also other law enforcement databases.

She asked to remain anonymous.

The woman said she ended her relationship with Rogers about five years ago. She described the relationship as abusive and said she changed her identity, phone number and social media habits after leaving.

This summer, she said she discovered that Rogers had used the Flock camera system to search for her location while he was working for the Stow Police Department.

The complaint received by the department in June caused the investigation and Rogers’ placement on paid administrative leave.

Stow Police have also filed a court complaint against Rogers seeking charges related to unauthorized CJIS queries.

The department said the July 17 criminal complaint involved potential violations of state law.

The resignation does not eliminate the separate court process or the investigation by state police.

Sallese also forwarded the complete internal affairs report to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, known as POST.

POST’s review is separate from the Town of Stow’s employment proceedings and the criminal complaint filed against Rogers.

The allegations also led the Stow Police Department to end its relationship with Flock Safety.

Chief Sallese terminated the department’s relationship with Flock Safety as a result of the investigation and had the department’s lone remaining Flock camera removed.

Sallese said plate-reader technology must be used in balance with strong policies and oversight.

An investigation into Rogers remains ongoing.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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