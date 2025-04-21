Three men facing charges in alleged Boston drug trafficking scheme

Three men are facing charges in connection with an alleged drug trafficking scheme in Boston.

United States Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said Monday that Heriberto Perez, 50, whose immigration status is unknown; Jean Carlos Frias Polcano, 27, a Dominican national; and Rafael Vargas-Cabrera, 36, are accused of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Law enforcement authorities were first alerted to Perez’s drug trafficking activities in July 2024, according to Foley. Over 2.6 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, as well as hundreds of grams of cocaine and over 60 grams of fentanyl, were allegedly seized from Perez and his associates, including Frias Polcano and Vargas-Cabrera, through controlled purchases, Foley said.

Each of the three men is facing one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Perez and Frias Polcano have also been indicted on one count each of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Foley says that Perez and Frias Polcano are subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

