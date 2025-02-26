Three men arrested, charged in connection to human trafficking operation

SWANSEA, Mass. — In collaboration with local and State Police detectives, the Swansea Police Department has arrested three men in connection to a joint human trafficking operation.

David J. Afriyie, age 19, of Pawtucket, R.I., Joseph Wood, age 38, of Hanson, and Manuel R. Costa, age 39, of Westport were all charged with:

Enticing a Child Under the Age of 16

Sexual Conduct for a Fee with a Child Under the Age of 18

Attempt to Commit a Crime (Rape of a Child Under the Age of 16)

On Tuesday, February 25, members of the Swansea Police Detective Unit, alongside Massachusetts State Police High-Risk Victims Unit and Somerset Police Department Detectives, conducted a joint operation to target specific individuals who seek to engage in sexual relations with minors.

During the operation, an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old, planned to meet with Afriyie, Wood, and Costa in a designated area in Swansea, where the men believed they’d be meeting with the minor to engage in sexual relations.

After the men were arrested and held at Bristol County House of Correction in New Bedford. Bail was set at $5,000 pending arraignment.

Costa was able to post bail and be released, while Wood and Afriyie were held overnight.

“This was a great example of state and local law enforcement working together to protect our most vulnerable population,” Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said. “As a team, we were able to tackle a very serious issue that, unfortunately, no community is immune from. We will do everything in our power to protect the children in our communities.”

All three are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Fall River District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

