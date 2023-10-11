Three Massachusetts high school soccer players who are deaf thrive in first season

FALL RIVER, Mass. — When Abigail Nascimento, Deborah Nascimento and Naylah Vincente, who are all deaf, joined their junior varsity soccer team, they were initially concerned about how they would communicate and bond with their team this fall season.

The Nascimento twins and Vicente – who is their best friend – knew they could lean on each other while playing their first season of soccer at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton, but they never expected their teammates to embrace them like sisters, too.

Assisted by an interpreter on the sidelines, Coach Brianna Guaraldi and the girls’ teammates quickly began learning some basic American Sign Language and communicating with the trio as much as possible.

“I knew my first goal was having them feel included, learning some basic signs, making sure they understand the game as best as they can,” Guaraldi said, “so they feel included, and they learn to really love the sport.”

The girls’ nerves quickly disappeared and they began bonding with their peers in a way they never had before.

“Coach said we feel like family, and we do feel like family,” Abigail said after the team’s away game in Fall River Tuesday. “It’s fantastic, the smooth communication, everyone helps each other. Everyone helps us, because we’re deaf and sometimes we don’t know what’s going on, so they’ll try to get our attention, anything like that. I really enjoy playing with them.”

“My experience has been wonderful,” Deborah added. “The students are picking up basic signs like that, and it makes very good communication, and I really enjoy it.”

The experience has been as positive for the three girls as it has been for their teammates, all learning from each other.

Last month, Naylah scored her first goal in the team’s first win of the season.

“Oh, wow. That was my first goal,” Naylah said. “Wow, yeah, it felt amazing. Everyone was so happy for me. It was perfect.”

The excitement of experiencing her goal was perhaps outmatched by the reaction from Naylah’s teammates.

“I just look over, and the interpreter is doing this (signing applause),” Guaraldi said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, ladies, do this, (signing) and then we we’re all doing it. And that has to be the biggest moment I’ve ever taken away from coaching.”

