Tim Curry dies at age 80

Star of the stage and screen, Tim Curry has died at the age of 80.

TMZ was first to report the news, with law enforcement telling the gossip site that police responded to his home at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday. No foul play is suspected.

Curry’s manager confirmed his death to CBS News. Variety also confirmed the news that he died in Los Angeles.

Best known for his roles in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “It” among countless others, Curry had suffered a massive stroke in 2012. In his memoir, “Vagabond,” released last year, he said he was still unable to walk, TMZ reported.

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Curry was born in Cheshire, England, in 1946, the son of a school secretary and a Methodist chaplain for the Royal Navy, The Independent reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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