Three hospitalized in West Roxbury house fire

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital following a fire in West Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say around 2:30 p.m. they received a report of flames shooting from the second floor of a two-story home on Keystone Street.

Arriving crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained most of the damage to the second floor, according to authorities.

Boston EMS transported three residents from the home. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

