Three hospitalized in West Roxbury house fire

BOSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital following a fire in West Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say around 2:30 p.m. they received a report of flames shooting from the second floor of a two-story home on Keystone Street.

Arriving crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained most of the damage to the second floor, according to authorities.

Boston EMS transported three residents from the home. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approx. 2:30 companies had fire showing from the 2nd floor of an occupied 2 story home at 29 Keystone St. West Rox. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the 2nd floor. 3 residents transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y4iyRaYMe2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 26, 2024

