Package thieves arrested after stealing college diploma in South Boston

BOSTON — Two package theft suspects have been arrested after stealing from a South Boston residence, Boston police announced.

57-year-old Philip Renaud and 36-year-old Tayla Lynch, both of South Boston, are being charged with:

Larceny from a Building

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,200

According to police, around 3:52 P.M., officers were dispatched to the area of 26 Jenkins Street to a report of a larceny in progress.

Once on the scene, officers were told that a male and female suspect had stolen a package from the doorway of a building and fled toward Dorchester Street.

A search was conducted in the area, and officers spotted two people matching the suspects’ description, riding a scooter towards 5 Patterson Way.

The suspects were then seen standing by the scooter and surrounded by numerous boxes of merchandise.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and are expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

