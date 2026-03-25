Three hospitalized after serious two-car crash on Route 4 in Durham, NH

Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash in Durham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday evening, according to police. — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash in Durham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police responded to a crash involving a Dodge Caravan and a Chevrolet Silverado on the Route 4 on-ramp from Route 108 around 6:18 p.m.

Responding officers found both vehicles had serious front-end damage to both their vehicles.

Police say both drivers and a passenger in one of the cars was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Route 4 was closed for around three and a half hours as emergency crews evaluated the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of anyone involved in the crash at this time.

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