Three hospitalized after serious crash in Bourne

A serious crash in Bourne sent three people to the hospital on Sunday.
One of the vehicles became airborne and rolled over, according to Bourne police.
A medical helicopter had to be called and one of the people involved is facing potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say their investigation indicates one of the drivers ran through a red light.
The investigation is ongoing.
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