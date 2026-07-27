Three hospitalized after serious crash in Bourne

A serious crash in Bourne sent three people to the hospital on Sunday.

One of the vehicles became airborne and rolled over, according to Bourne police.

A medical helicopter had to be called and one of the people involved is facing potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation indicates one of the drivers ran through a red light.

The investigation is ongoing.

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