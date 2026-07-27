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Three hospitalized after serious crash in Bourne

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Three hospitalized after serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A serious crash in Bourne sent three people to the hospital on Sunday.

One of the vehicles became airborne and rolled over, according to Bourne police.

A medical helicopter had to be called and one of the people involved is facing potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation indicates one of the drivers ran through a red light.

The investigation is ongoing.

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