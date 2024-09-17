Three business leaders earn distinguished award at Greater Lowell Good Scout banquet

LOWELL, Mass. — Three local businessmen were honored at The Spirit of Adventure Council’s at the 20th Greater Lowell Good Scout Awards Breakfast on Tuesday.

David T. Daly, Joe Faro, and former Middlesex County District Attorney Gerard “Gerry” Leone Jr. were presented with the Distinguished Citizen Award, which is bestowed upon individuals who demonstrate integrity and concern for others in both their professional and personal lives.

“Receiving the Good Scout Award is a tremendous honor,” Daly, the founder of Pridestar Trinity EMS, said. “Scouting has always been about giving back to the community and fostering leadership, and I am grateful to be recognized for these values that guide my life.”

Faro, owner of Tuscan Brands, shared similar sentiments.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the Good Scout Award. Scouting has taught me the importance of integrity, perseverance, and service, principles that have shaped my journey in both business and philanthropy,” he said.

Leone Jr. currently works for the law firm of Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP and says the award, “means so much because it reflects the values of integrity, leadership, and community service that the Scouting movement represents.”

The Greater Lowell Good Scout Breakfast, held at the Hilton Garden Inn Tewksbury/Andover, supports all youth programs administered by the Spirit of Adventure Council throughout the region, including Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Dunstable, Lowell, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford.

Scouting America serves 76 towns and communities in Massachusetts, including all of Boston, and proudly supports more than 7,300 Scouts and 3,150 volunteers.

